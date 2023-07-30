Latest NewsNewsTFT News

At least 10 killed in Thailand fireworks warehouse explosion

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera13 hours ago

Courtesy: Radio Thailand Sungai Kolok/Facebook

Thai authorities have reported that at least ten people were killed in a large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday.

According to AP News, the Public Relations Department of Narathiwat province also reported that more than 100 people were injured, and over 200 residents were affected.

Provincial Governor Sanan Pongaksorn told local media Thai PBS that the blast was likely ignited by construction work being carried out in the warehouse. Sparks from metal welding may have caused the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

The local PR agency reported that the explosion caused damages in a radius of about 500 meters (1,640 feet).

Videos showing huge plumes of smoke spreading over the area have circulated on social media. Other structures, streets, cars, and motorbikes, were seen damaged and the roofs and walls of many houses and establishments have collapsed.

According to officials, a number of people are believed to still be trapped under the debris waiting to be rescued.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera13 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T184111.779

‘Kamusta Pilipinas’: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures PH’s Taal Volcano

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T152648.018

IECEP UAE holds back-to-back seminars, oathtaking ceremonies for new engineers and technicians

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T143715.768

Two supermoons to illuminate the night sky in August

10 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T135640.815

BI: PH southern ‘backdoor’ still being used by human traffickers

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button