At least 10 killed in Thailand fireworks warehouse explosion

Thai authorities have reported that at least ten people were killed in a large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday.

According to AP News, the Public Relations Department of Narathiwat province also reported that more than 100 people were injured, and over 200 residents were affected.

Provincial Governor Sanan Pongaksorn told local media Thai PBS that the blast was likely ignited by construction work being carried out in the warehouse. Sparks from metal welding may have caused the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

The local PR agency reported that the explosion caused damages in a radius of about 500 meters (1,640 feet).

Videos showing huge plumes of smoke spreading over the area have circulated on social media. Other structures, streets, cars, and motorbikes, were seen damaged and the roofs and walls of many houses and establishments have collapsed.

According to officials, a number of people are believed to still be trapped under the debris waiting to be rescued.