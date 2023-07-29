Marcos leads distribution of aid in Ilocos Norte, Abra

President Bongbong Marcos led the aid distribution to those affected by Typhoon Egay in Ilocos Norte and Abra.

Marcos distrbuted financial assistance and relief packages to residents of Bangued, Abra and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte displaced by Typhoon Egay.

“In times of extreme calamity like this, cash is not really that helpful. So I think if we can, there should be a mechanism where in construction materials or temporary shelters or tents are actually distributed in the first phase of recovery. And then obviously later on, the cash can then be used,” Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc said in an Inquirer report.

Marcos said that the government is already addressing both.

“We do both. We do both. The reason that we give cash very soon after the calamity is because there are things that people need that are not included in the relief goods. For example medicines, baby care, things like these,” said Marcos.

There comes a point, after which they have settled, especially in evacuation centers… once they have settled themselves there, when the basic needs are all provided such as water, food, and shelter, the next thing that they will ask for is cash,” Marcos added.

Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian also joined Marcos’ distribution.