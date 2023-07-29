Employers no longer allowed to keep passports of employees in Oman

A new labour law signed by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik prohibits employers to hold employees’ passports or private documents.

The primary goal of the law, known as Labour Law 53/2023, is to ensure a fair and equitable work environment for all employees. It lays out clear guidelines for employee termination, providing more transparency in the process.

Under the new law, if an employee fails to meet performance standards, they are given a six-month grace period to improve. If there’s no improvement during this time, termination may occur. However, if the employee is Omani, the company must replace them with another Omani national.

Additionally, the law allows for termination in cases of business shutdown, bankruptcy, a reduction in business activity, or due to economic factors. Employers seeking staff reductions for economic reasons must get approval from the Ministry of Labour.

The law also includes vital protections for expatriate workers. Employers are no longer allowed to hold employees’ passports or private documents without written consent. In case of dismissal, employees can file a complaint with the competent authority within 30 days.

Furthermore, the law specifies employee leave entitlements, with a minimum annual leave of thirty days after six months of employment.

Non-Omani workers are entitled to a return air ticket to their home country and full wage during official holidays. Employers may grant unpaid special leave upon request, subject to conditions.

The new labour law also emphasizes the importance of providing a favourable work environment.

Employers are encouraged to transfer workers to different projects and hire Omanis with similar wages and benefits for old projects. Temporary job assignments, shift changes, and childcare provisions for women after childbirth are also covered.

The law requires sick leave applications from private hospitals to be approved by the Ministry of Health and takes legal action against employees providing fake medical certificates.