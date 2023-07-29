DMW fixes problem with OFW Pass APP, Pinoys in Malaysia can now download app 

The Department of Migrant Workers announced that the newly launched OFW Pass can now be downloaded in Malaysia along with other pilot countries.

OFWs in Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, and Hongkong are participating in the test run of the DMW Mobile App – OFW Pass.

The department also fixed the problem with the One-Time Password (OTP) authentication.

The DMW reminds OFWs that the app gets slower to download if more people are using it.

“Paalaala lang Kabayan, bumabagal ang pag-download ng DMW Mobile App kapag marami at sabay-sabay na ginagawa ito. Kaya alalay lang at konting pasensya please. Salamat sa inyong pang-unawa,” the DMW said in its Facebook page.

The DMW promises to make the app available to other countries as well.

“Para naman sa mga naghihintay sa ibang bansa para maka-download at masubukan rin ang ating DMW Mobile App – OFW Pass, antabayan lang po ang opisyal na anunsyo mula sa amin sa DMW,” it added.