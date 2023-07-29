American sex offender barred, another American arrested for working without permit in PH

In two separate incidents reported by the Bureau of Immigration, an American national identified as Jonathan Daniel Vasquez, 38, was prevented from entering the Philippines due to his status as a registered sex offender, while another American businessman, age 34, was arrested for working without the necessary permit.

Mr. Vasquez’s attempt to enter the country took place on July 27 when he arrived at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on an Eva Air flight from Taipei. Immigration officers at the airport conducted routine inspections, during which they discovered that Vasquez was a convicted sex offender.

In 2006, he was found guilty of attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years old and attempting to molest a minor under 18 years of age.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation had logged his case, and he was listed in the State of California’s sex offender registry.

Promptly, immigration officers denied Mr. Vasquez entry into the Philippines, and he was immediately put on the next available flight back to Taipei, his port of origin.

Meanwhile, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco reported that immigration operatives made an arrest on Friday involving another American citizen.

The 34-year-old American businessman was apprehended in Poblacion, Makati City, after reportedly engaging in gainful employment without the necessary work permit, in direct violation of Philippine immigration laws.

An official complaint lodged with the BI indicated that the American had presented himself as the CEO of a Manila-based company and claimed ownership of several restaurants, all without acquiring the appropriate visas or permits required for such activities.

As a result of his actions, the American businessman is now facing a deportation charge.