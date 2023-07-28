Rechie Valdez becomes first Filipino in Canadian cabinet

Minister Rechie Valdez, the trailblazing first Filipino-Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) in Canada, has assumed the significant role of Minister of Small Business in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new Cabinet.

This appointment comes as part of a comprehensive overhaul aimed at addressing various pressing issues in the country ahead of the forthcoming Canadian elections in 2025.

In a ceremony on Wednesday, July 26, Valdez was sworn in as the new minister, with a touching nod to her Filipino heritage.

Before reciting her oath, she uttered “Mabuhay,” and then solemnly pledged, “I, Rechie Valdez, do sincerely and solemnly promise and swear that I will truly and faithfully, and to do the best of my skill and knowledge, execute the powers and trust purpose in me as Minister of Small Business, so help me God.”

Valdez’s journey to this historic moment began when she was elected as the first Filipino-Canadian member of Parliament for Mississauga—Streetsville, Ontario in 2021.

Since then, she has been an ardent advocate for the Filipino-Canadian community, working tirelessly to strengthen ties between Canada and the Philippines.

Her dedication is evident through her role as the chair of the Canada-Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group and her active participation in various events like the Fun Philippines Toronto Street Festival and the 2023 Philippine Economic Briefing in Toronto.

Within the Parliament, Valdez serves as a member of the Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs and the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rechie Valdez (@rechie.valdez)

Additionally, she played a significant role in the Canadian North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Parliamentary Association and the Canada-Africa Parliamentary Association from 2022 to 2023.

Before venturing into politics, Valdez established herself as a successful small business owner, specializing in online ventures that focused on baking goods. Her entrepreneurial background led her to champion the National Women’s Entrepreneurship Act in 2022, demonstrating her commitment to empowering women in the business world.

Notably, Valdez has a diverse background in the media industry, having hosted the “Fearlessly Creative” television show on Filipino TV, a Canadian specialty channel broadcasting Tagalog-language content.