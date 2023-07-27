Meet the Judges – TFT Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East 2023

New Perspective Media has officially launched the second edition of the TFT Watchlist. The highly anticipated event will shine a spotlight on the outstanding contributions of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region, celebrating their achievements and dedication to the healthcare industry. The TFT Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit are scheduled to take place on September 23, 2023, in Dubai.

Under the theme “Filipino Healthcare Professionals: Catalyst for Revolutionizing Health towards the Health for All!”, the event promises to be a milestone in the industry. The event aims to honor Filipino healthcare professionals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, biotech, radiology, pharmacy, and medical policy.

The judges for this first-ever awards and summit for healthcare professionals are:

Dr. Aileen Villanueva

Dr. Aileen Villanueva is currently residing in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with over 30 years of practice in medicine. She is a licensed Medical Practitioner, a General Practitioner (HAAD) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and certified by the Philippine Regulatory Commission (PRC). Dr. Villanueva has an impressive medical career in the United Arab Emirates, including roles as the Head of the Department of Mabuhay Clinic, New Medical Centre Speciality Hospital Abu Dhabi, Aslan Philippine Medical Centre (APMC) ULC, Advanced Cure Diagnostics Medical Centre, and Gulf Diagnostic (GOC) Hospital. She has also served in various community organizations in the United Arab Emirates, providing support to cancer patients and serving as Vice President for External Affairs in United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century.

Dr. Villanueva is recognized for her contributions and has received numerous awards, including Asia’s Golden Icon Awardee and The Filipino Times Healthcare Professional of the Year 2018.

Dr. Joey Villanueva

With over 26 years of experience, Dr. Joey Villanueva has excelled in delivering high-standard occupational and primary healthcare services across multiple countries with oil and gas projects. Dr. Joey Villanueva holds various licenses, including as an Occupational Medicine Specialist in the UAE, and possess distinguished qualifications from Ireland. As a Senior Occupational Health Physician at Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) and Medical Director at Asian Philippine Medical Center (APMC), their expertise has made a significant impact in the field.

He was awarded as the Outstanding Physician in 2021 by Etihad Airways Medical Centre, The Filipino Times Healthcare Professional of the Year in 2015, and Outstanding Performer in 2010 by the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operation.

Dan Lester Dabon

Dan Lester Dabon has received numerous awards for his contributions to the healthcare industry, including being named a Pioneer in Excellence Prize recipient by the International Best Practice Competition in New Zealand, one of the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders by the International Forum on Advancement in Healthcare in Nevada, USA, and The Filipino Times Awards Healthcare Professional of the Year. He has worked in corporate roles for both government and private organizations and currently holds the position of Group Senior Manager, Quality and Patient Safety in one of the Middle East’s most prominent healthcare groups.

“Establishing a culture of recognition is a smart step towards forging a stronger connection between selfless professionals and a thriving healthcare industry. Recognition motivates employees, boosts morale, and develops settings of positivity and teamwork, which can lead to increased productivity and better patient outcomes,” stated Dan on the importance of the TFT Watchlist.

Ronald Soriano Gamiao

Ronald Gamiao is a dedicated nurse committed to enhancing patient care provisions in fast-paced hospital settings, implementing improved standards in care conduct, multidisciplinary teamwork, and infection control. With over 20 years of experience in both clinical and academia, Ronald has expertise in nursing operations and administration/management, process improvement, and program and service line development. He has served on DOH (HAAD), JCIA, and ISO accreditations.

Gamiao is currently leading the Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates as President since 2019. He firmly believes that Filipino healthcare professionals possess the character and skills that many companies worldwide demand. He believes that Filipino healthcare professionals have the character and skill that many companies globally require.

“Filipino nurses are recognized globally because of their wealth of knowledge, experience, and skills. We are highly valued in the healthcare system worldwide because of rendering nursing care wholeheartedly, with compassion, dedication, and above all, being God-fearing,” said Gamiao in an online interview with The Filipino Times.

Red Cloud Decalang-Capuyan

Red Capuyan is an experienced Quality and Training Officer with a demonstrated history of working in a JCI and ACI healthcare industry. He is professionally skilled in-Patient Safety Training, Healthcare Management, Basic Life Support (BLS), and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS).

Red Capuyan is also the Founding President of the Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter. According to him, ‘Filipino healthcare professionals are naturally compassionate people. We grew up in an environment where extending kindness to others is second nature. We remain optimistic at all times and are imbued with faith, never losing hope in any circumstance. When others perceive a situation as impossible, we will always find ways to make it possible.”

“Filipino healthcare professionals are optimistic at all times and born with faith. They never lose hope in any circumstances. When others perceive the situation impossible, they will always find ways to turn it possible,” Capuyan added.

Also among the judges is Mr. Vince Ang, the Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media, the organizer of the TFT Watchlist. Vince Ang highlights the importance of recognizing the genius of Filipinos in various fields, including healthcare.

“The TFT Watchlist serves as a tribute to the exceptional brilliance of Filipino healthcare professionals, showcasing their innovative vision and unwavering dedication in the medical field. We aim to spotlight their outstanding contributions and inspire the next generation of healthcare experts in the Philippines and beyond,” expressed Ang, emphasizing the profound impact Filipino healthcare professionals have on shaping the future of healthcare and patient well-being.

These judges, experts in the healthcare industry, will evaluate the nominees based on their professional achievements, leadership qualities, and impact in the healthcare sector. The final awardees will be chosen through a rigorous screening process, ensuring that the event recognizes the finest contributions of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East.

To nominate a candidate for The Filipino Times Watchlist, simply complete the official online nomination form through the website www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/.