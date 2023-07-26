Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

WATCH: Father desperately smashes windshield to rescue his baby inside locked car

A gripping rescue unfolded in a Harlingen, Texas grocery store’s parking lot, and it quickly took the internet by storm as a viral TikTok video captured the heart-stopping scene.

The desperate father fearlessly broke the windshield of his car to gain access to his trapped baby after accidentally locking his keys inside the vehicle with the infant still inside.

The anxious mother and father were racing against time to save their precious child as temperatures threatened to exceed 100 degrees later in the day. The video showcased the father’s frantic efforts and sheer determination to liberate their baby from the dire situation.

Fortunately, the mother swiftly joined the rescue mission, demonstrating incredible courage as she climbed through the broken windshield to assist her partner. The heartwarming moment arrived as she handed the baby to him, bringing immense relief.

Following the successful rescue, first responders promptly arrived on the scene to assess the situation. Their evaluation revealed that the baby emerged from the ordeal unscathed, sparing the family from further distress.

No charges were filed against the parents.

