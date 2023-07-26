Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Philippine Airlines unveils “Come Back Home with More Baggage Allowance” Promo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

In a heartwarming gesture to welcome Pinoy travelers back to their beloved homeland, Philippine Airlines has unveiled its latest promotional campaign – “Come Back Home with More Baggage Allowance!”

This much-anticipated offer aims to make homecomings extra special by allowing passengers to bring back more memories and gifts for their loved ones.

PAL

As part of this exclusive promo, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and book their flights 60 days before departure to be eligible for the enticing bonus – an additional piece of baggage for free!

Gone are the days of fretting over baggage limits; Philippine Airlines is going above and beyond to ensure travelers can carry back cherished souvenirs and meaningful presents without worry.

Limited-Time Opportunity

Starting from July 31, 2023, eager vacationing Filipinos can secure their seats and take advantage of this incredible offer.

The travel period extends until November 30, 2023, providing ample time for Overseas Filipino Workers to plan their long-awaited return to the Philippines.

Fly with Comfort and Convenience

Booking your flights under the “Come Back Home with More Baggage Allowance” promo is a breeze. Philippine Airlines Sales Agents, Travel Agency Partners, and ticket offices stand ready to assist travelers in making seamless arrangements.

Valid Routes

This remarkable offer caters to a wide range of travelers, covering flights from Dubai, Doha, Dammam, and Riyadh to the Philippines.

For bookings and further information, visit www.philippineairlines.com

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT online editorial img Jul23

Fly to Asia with Singapore Airlines’ unbeatable fares starting from AED 1,595

10 hours ago
mahzooz

Another Filipino crowned Mahzooz’s 53rd millionaire

11 hours ago
TFT NEWS baby rescue

WATCH: Father desperately smashes windshield to rescue his baby inside locked car

13 hours ago
IMAGE FOR TFT

Over 1000 nurses gather at ‘Nurses Day Out’ event in Dubai

14 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button