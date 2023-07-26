Philippine Airlines unveils “Come Back Home with More Baggage Allowance” Promo

In a heartwarming gesture to welcome Pinoy travelers back to their beloved homeland, Philippine Airlines has unveiled its latest promotional campaign – “Come Back Home with More Baggage Allowance!”

This much-anticipated offer aims to make homecomings extra special by allowing passengers to bring back more memories and gifts for their loved ones.

As part of this exclusive promo, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and book their flights 60 days before departure to be eligible for the enticing bonus – an additional piece of baggage for free!

Gone are the days of fretting over baggage limits; Philippine Airlines is going above and beyond to ensure travelers can carry back cherished souvenirs and meaningful presents without worry.

Limited-Time Opportunity

Starting from July 31, 2023, eager vacationing Filipinos can secure their seats and take advantage of this incredible offer.

The travel period extends until November 30, 2023, providing ample time for Overseas Filipino Workers to plan their long-awaited return to the Philippines.

Fly with Comfort and Convenience

Booking your flights under the “Come Back Home with More Baggage Allowance” promo is a breeze. Philippine Airlines Sales Agents, Travel Agency Partners, and ticket offices stand ready to assist travelers in making seamless arrangements.

Valid Routes

This remarkable offer caters to a wide range of travelers, covering flights from Dubai, Doha, Dammam, and Riyadh to the Philippines.

For bookings and further information, visit www.philippineairlines.com