Paul Soriano goes on leave as Marcos’ presidential adviser on creative communications

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Photo courtesy of: Paul Soriano/Facebook

Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications Paul Soriano is currently on leave according to the Presidential Communications Office.

In a statement, PCO Secretary Cheloy Garafil said that Soriano’s leave of absence was due to personal reasons but she did not elaborate on the details.

Soriano was also not the director of President Bongbong Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address.

Soriano was appointed as a presidential adviser in October 2022. The director and his wife Toni Gonzaga were active supporters of the president during his 2022 presidential campaign.

In his latest Instagram story, Soriano shared actress Toni Gonzaga’s post showing her lying on what appears to be a hospital bed.Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 9.41.19 AM

The actress shared in the said story that she has been in a “home-doctor-home-doctor” situation since the beginning of July.

The couple announced that they are expecting their second child last June 4.

