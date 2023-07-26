Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New Bulacan airport likely to open by end of Marcos term

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: San Miguel Corporation

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista has reported on Monday that the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan may become partially operational by the end of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Bautista mentioned that the airport’s land development is currently about 70 to 75 percent complete. The project is being developed by San Miguel Corporation (SMC), and it is expected to alleviate congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

During his meeting with SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang, Bautista confirmed that all plans are on track, financing is available, and their technical team is diligently working on the development.

The completion of the land development for the new airport is expected either by the end of this year or in the first quarter of next year. After this stage, SMC can commence the construction of runways and passenger terminal buildings.

Earlier, SMC stated that the terminal would feature four runways, with the possibility of expansion up to six. The airport is expected to serve 100 million passengers annually once completed.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

IMAGE FOR TFT

Over 1000 nurses gather at ‘Nurses Day Out’ event in Dubai

6 mins ago
Willie NEP

Comedian Willie Nepomuceno passes away at 75

1 hour ago
The Filipino Times New Bilibid Prison 1

Chopped body found in septic tank of New Bilibid Prison

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 26T105003.588

RTA to resume marine transport services between Dubai and Sharjah in August

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button