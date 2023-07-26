New Bulacan airport likely to open by end of Marcos term

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista has reported on Monday that the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan may become partially operational by the end of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Bautista mentioned that the airport’s land development is currently about 70 to 75 percent complete. The project is being developed by San Miguel Corporation (SMC), and it is expected to alleviate congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

During his meeting with SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang, Bautista confirmed that all plans are on track, financing is available, and their technical team is diligently working on the development.

The completion of the land development for the new airport is expected either by the end of this year or in the first quarter of next year. After this stage, SMC can commence the construction of runways and passenger terminal buildings.

Earlier, SMC stated that the terminal would feature four runways, with the possibility of expansion up to six. The airport is expected to serve 100 million passengers annually once completed.