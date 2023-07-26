Fly to Asia with Singapore Airlines’ unbeatable fares starting from AED 1,595

Dreaming of an Asian adventure? Now is the perfect time to plan your next getaway with Singapore Airlines’ unbeatable fares! Discover the wonders of Asia, immerse yourself in diverse cultures, and create unforgettable memories with Singapore Airlines’ special early bird promo fares, available for sale from now until August 16, 2023.

Experience the magic of Asia from Dubai with Singapore Airlines’ exclusive early bird promo fares. Travel to your favorite destinations from September 1 to November 17, 2023, and enjoy the best that Asia has to offer.

Embark on an unforgettable journey with fares starting from as low as AED 1,595. Whether you’re planning a relaxing beach vacation in Bali, a vibrant city escape to Bangkok, or a culinary adventure in Singapore, Singapore Airlines’ special fares make it all possible.

With Singapore Airlines, the possibilities are endless. Choose from a wide range of destinations in Asia, including Manila, Cebu, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, and many more. Whatever your travel aspirations, Singapore Airlines‘ have the perfect destination waiting for you.

There’s more! Indulge in an ultimate transit experience with a free Singapore tour. Choose between 4 unique Singapore tours during your transit in Changi Airport if your transit is longer than 5.5 hours. Visit bit.ly/3Y8jHIx to learn more.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to explore Asia with Singapore Airlines. Book your tickets now at https://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/ae/plan-travel/local-promotions/lets-go-asia-promo/ and get ready to embark on an adventure of a lifetime.

Travel with confidence and comfort with Singapore Airlines, where they prioritize your safety and well-being throughout your journey. Let’s go Asia together and make unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime! Hurry, limited seats available. Book today!