Sandro Marcos says Bongbong Macos wrote own SONA, to last for one hour and a half

Presidential son and Ilocos Norte Representative Sandro Marcos gave a preview of what to expect in his father’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In an interview with reporters, Sandro said that President Bongbong Marcos wrote his speech but needed to trim it down due to duration.

Sandro said that the President managed to revise the speech and cut it to around 1 hour and 30 minutes.

“Sinasabi niya lagi na if it goes over 1 hour 30 minutes, wala nang makikinig sa ‘yo dahil it’s too long,” Sandro said.

The family has yet to find out if former first lady Imelda Marcos will attend the SONA.

“Si Sen. Imee yung nagsasabi na ‘wag pumunta dahil kahit papaano may COVID pa rin,” Sandro added.

The presidential son adds there will be no party but a “meryenda” after SONA.

He says the President might not attend as he is set to fly to Malaysia for a state visit tomorrow.

