Emirates Draw FAST5: First Grand Prize Winner in less than eight weeks

Emirates Draw FAST5 celebrates the announcement of its first Grand Prize win upon the successful match of all the five numbers in less than eight weeks since its inception. The thrilling game has fascinated participants worldwide and yesterday’s episode concluded with tremendous excitement and anticipation.

The fortunate Grand Prize Winner from India has achieved an extraordinary win, securing an incredible prize that will grant them a worry-free life for years to come. Over the next 25 years, they will receive a generous AED 25,000 each month, providing a steady income and unparalleled financial security for a transformative and fulfilling life in countless ways.

Following the completion of due diligence and successful verification of the win, more details will be shared.

“Congratulations to our Grand Prize winner and all the lucky winners! In a remarkable span of less than eight weeks, our Emirates Draw FAST5 game has proven to be the fastest route to winning in the region. Our team is overjoyed for our winner, and we remain committed to providing hope and opportunities through weekly prizes and our Coral Reef Restoration Programme, aligned with the UAE government’s vision of sustainability. At Emirates Draw, we aim to inspire and give back to our community, moving forward together For A Better Tomorrow for everyone,” said Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw.

Now that the Grand Prize has been won, participants will have another opportunity to try for the Grand Prize in the next draw broadcast live on Saturday, 29 July at 9 pm UAE time.

How to play?

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly FAST5 draw by purchasing an AED 25 pencil, part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral fragments along the coast of the UAE and as part of the leading corporate social responsibility programme of Emirates Draw to support the UAE government’s vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile application, participants can select their five-digit number from a pool of only 42 or have the system choose their number randomly.

With their purchase, participants are entered into two weekly drawings. The first is a raffle draw where three participants are guaranteed AED 75,000, AED 50,000, and AED 25,000 each. In addition, all participants have the choice to be entered into a second draw with single shared Grand Prize category of AED 25,000 every month for 25 years when all five numbers are matched.

The next draw will be live streamed across Emirates Draw digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and the website. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early!