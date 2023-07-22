PNP to adopt maximum tolerance to SONA protesters

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced that it will exercise maximum tolerance towards protesters participating in the rallies during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24.

PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo stated in an interview with GMA’s Unang Balita on Thursday that they have received two permit requests for rallies so far.

Fajardo noted that the PNP will be present to monitor the rallyists, who will be allowed to protest only within designated areas.

Approximately 25,000 PNP personnel will be deployed in Metro Manila during the event.

Bayan, a progressive group, stated that this year’s SONA protests will be larger, with thousands of protesters and 50 organizations expected to participate. Different groups will also gather in various locations in the morning before converging in the Commonwealth-Tandang Sora area in Quezon City.