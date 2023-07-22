Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PNP to adopt maximum tolerance to SONA protesters

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos15 mins ago

Courtesy of: BAYAN - Bagong Alyansang Makabayan

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced that it will exercise maximum tolerance towards protesters participating in the rallies during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24.

PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo stated in an interview with GMA’s Unang Balita on Thursday that they have received two permit requests for rallies so far.

Fajardo noted that the PNP will be present to monitor the rallyists, who will be allowed to protest only within designated areas.

Approximately 25,000 PNP personnel will be deployed in Metro Manila during the event.

Bayan, a progressive group, stated that this year’s SONA protests will be larger, with thousands of protesters and 50 organizations expected to participate. Different groups will also gather in various locations in the morning before converging in the Commonwealth-Tandang Sora area in Quezon City.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos15 mins ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Janella Salvador

New rom-com film ‘Under Parallel Skies’ features Filipina actress Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin

3 mins ago
Gilbert Gibo Teodoro Jr.

PH keeps watch on Taiwan amid China’s invasion possibility

10 mins ago
ministry of environment

UAE Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment launches 11th Nat’l Dialogue for Climate Ambition

21 mins ago
sharjah taxi

Sharjah begins electric vehicle testing

28 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button