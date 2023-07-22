Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH keeps watch on Taiwan amid China’s invasion possibility

Courtesy of: Gilbert 'Gibo' Teodoro, Jr.

The Philippines is closely monitoring Taiwan in light of the potential risk of invasion from China, according to Defense Chief Gibo Teodoro.

According to a report from GMA News, Teodoro emphasized that daily monitoring continues, and he hopes that engagements between the United States and China will ease tensions in the region.

Teodoro also clarified that while the defense program considers all contingencies, an assessment is needed to determine the likelihood of an invasion. He noted that the country is prepared for various scenarios, not just between China and Taiwan, with multiple agencies involved in the planning.

Recently, Reuters reported that Taiwan’s defense ministry bared that eight Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, escalating military pressure on the democratic island. China has long claimed Taiwan as its territory, despite Taiwan’s objections and its vow to defend itself if attacked.

In response to inquiries, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied that Filipino soldiers were requested by the United States for deployment to Taiwan in case of escalated tensions. Marcos also clarified that the US has not considered using the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites in the Philippines as staging points for offensive actions against any country.

