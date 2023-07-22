BI warns vs deceptive visa practices

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued a stern warning to illegal recruiters involved in luring victims under the guise of tourism visas while their true intent is for employment.

The warning comes in light of recent cases of human trafficking intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), where victims were posing as tourists heading to Singapore but were actually bound for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to work illegally.

In a statement released on Thursday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco bared that one such case involved a 19-year-old female victim intercepted at NAIA Terminal 1 on Sunday. She initially presented herself as an employee of a local Philippine company but was later discovered to have been recruited via social media to work at a club resort in Dubai.

In another incident the following day, a 26-year-old female victim was also intercepted at the same terminal. She claimed to be a businesswoman heading to Singapore for an international conference but later confessed to using forged documents provided by her recruiter outside the airport. Her concealed visa to the UAE revealed she had been hired as a waitress.

To combat these deceptive practices, the BI officers are using an advanced system to verify concealed visas, making it harder for illegal recruiters to operate.

Tansingco urged citizens not to fall victim to such illegal schemes that put them at risk of exploitation.

“Our officers were able to access a system that allows us to verify certain concealed visas,” Tansingco said.

“In this modern day and age, the old modus of hiding sheets of folded visas can now be detected. Our kababayans are warned not to agree to this illegal practice, which only puts them at risk of exploitation,” he added.

Both women were referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for debriefing and assistance in pursuing legal action against their recruiters.