Latest NewsNewsTFT News

President Marcos schedules Malaysia state visit one day after SONA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to embark on a three-day state visit to Malaysia immediately after delivering his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24.

The state visit, scheduled from July 25 to 27, comes in response to an invitation from the King of Malaysia, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and advance trade and investment promotion efforts between the two nations.

According to Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza, the visit will include meetings with Malaysian leaders and discussions on priority areas that support the economic agenda of the Philippines.

Daza stated in a Palace briefing, “During this meeting, he will meet with both the Malaysian King, the 16th King of Malaysia, and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, and he will pursue bilateral cooperation in priority areas that are actually in support of the economic agenda of the country.”

The state visit also provides an opportunity for President Marcos to engage with Malaysian business leaders and members of the Filipino community residing in Malaysia, further enhancing diplomatic relations and fostering mutual cooperation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

gas explosion bbc

WATCH: Massive gas explosion claims one life and injures 41 in Johannesburg, South Africa

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS ofw pass

Marcos kicks off pilot test of DMW mobile app ‘OFW Pass’, UAE among pilot areas 

4 hours ago
mayon

Phivolcs warns about lahar flow from Mayon due to Egay 

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 18T114024.849

Marcos to fly to Malaysia after 2nd SONA 

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button