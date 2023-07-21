President Marcos schedules Malaysia state visit one day after SONA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to embark on a three-day state visit to Malaysia immediately after delivering his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24.

The state visit, scheduled from July 25 to 27, comes in response to an invitation from the King of Malaysia, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and advance trade and investment promotion efforts between the two nations.

According to Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza, the visit will include meetings with Malaysian leaders and discussions on priority areas that support the economic agenda of the Philippines.

Daza stated in a Palace briefing, “During this meeting, he will meet with both the Malaysian King, the 16th King of Malaysia, and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, and he will pursue bilateral cooperation in priority areas that are actually in support of the economic agenda of the country.”

The state visit also provides an opportunity for President Marcos to engage with Malaysian business leaders and members of the Filipino community residing in Malaysia, further enhancing diplomatic relations and fostering mutual cooperation.