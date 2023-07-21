From Doodles to Artwear – Anz Soza’s journey of passion and entrepreneurship

In a world where dreams are often suppressed by the fear of judgment and failure, one Filipino artist has proven that following one’s passion can lead to a remarkable journey of creativity and success. Meet Anz Soza, a talented and resilient entrepreneur who turned her love for arts into a thriving business, inspiring countless others to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

“I love coloring books when I was young. But I stopped drawing when I reached primary when I had a boy classmate who made fun of my Snow White drawing since then I got discouraged,” Anz shared, reflecting on her early experiences with art.

During her secondary years, Anz’s entrepreneurial spirit began to shine. “I used to sell my classmates’ stationaries (for girls) and love poems that I composed (for guys to send their crushes),” she reminisced in an online interview with The Filipino Times.

Her genuine enjoyment of sales and business paved the way for her future ventures.

As Anz’s business in the printing industry began to grow, she discovered her passion for painting and drawing.

“I did not intentionally put it up as a business. I just had a passionate desire to be better at painting/drawing to give joy to my clients. Make a difference,” she explained, revealing the driving force behind her creative journey.

The concept of Anz’s art business blossomed unexpectedly.

“I started doodling on Starbucks cups where it all started. I realized that anything typical, I can make is special, fun, sentimental, and outstanding. I started on wine glasses, then eventually I had shoe inquiries for customization and was, later on, got invited to events,” Anz described her creative evolution with enthusiasm.

In 2016, Anz’s creation was featured by Starbucks. Her design was one of the lucky 13 featured by the international coffee brand, which showcases a cup adorned with hanging Christmas ornaments and dreamcatchers.

Looking back on her favorite artistic moments where her creations were featured, Anz shared two remarkable milestones.

“During my college days, my design for Wild Vines (wine) was selected among thousands who joined from different schools. It was featured in MYX 21 and Philippine Daily Inquirer under the fashion section,” she recalled fondly.

Her second favorite moment came when “my design for the Ipanema flipflop design won in 2018,” she added.

With her business having come a long way, Anz excitedly hinted at her future plans and projects. “I am preparing for expansion and will have my line of products to offer. On what product? That’s the one they have to look out for,” she said, keeping her followers in suspense.

To her fellow kababayans who aspire to thrive through their passions, Anne offered words of encouragement.

“The first step is always scary, I know that. But you know what’s even scarier? Doing nothing at all. Fear kills dreams rather than failures. It stops you from moving forward to make your dreams or your goals become a reality. So, just try, work hard, persevere. Keep moving forward despite failures, and learn from them, it will hone you to be the best that you can be. And soon before you know it, you will be rewarded with the sweetest fruits of your own hard labor and perseverance,” she emphasized.

Anz actively shares her works on Facebook and Instagram, where she offers her meticulously hand-painted bespoke creations. Collaborating with luxury brands, she lends her artistic flair to events, activations, and art murals. Beyond that, she extends her artistry to customize various items, such as bags, shoes, and denim clothes, ensuring her clients can wear unique and personalized pieces of art.

For those eager to learn from the master herself, Anz also offers art workshop classes.

“Connecting with fellow artists and aspiring talents is something I’m truly passionate about,” she said.

If you wish to explore Anz Soza’s artwear projects and connect with her to inquire about her services, you can visit her website https://www.anneartwearproject.com/