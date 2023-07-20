Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos appoints Brawner as next AFP Chief

Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner as the next Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and will take the place of General Andres Centino.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Palace announced that Centino will be appointed as Presidential Adviser on the West Philippine Sea.

Currently, Brawner is the Commanding General of the Philippine Army, having assumed the position on December 10, 2021. He graduated second in his class from the Philippine Military Academy in 1989 and has served in various military capacities for 34 years. His previous roles include commanding special forces units, serving as Chief of Staff of the 6th Infantry Division, and acting as the spokesperson for the AFP.

Moreover, Brawner played a crucial role in eradicating hazing and maltreatment at the Philippine Military Academy while serving as the Commandant of Cadets. He also served as the first Deputy Chief of Staff for Financial Management in the AFP.

Throughout his military career, he has excelled in his academic pursuits, completing three Master’s Degrees in Information Management, Business Administration, and Strategic Studies.

He has received numerous awards and recognitions, including The Outstanding Philippine Soldiers and the Lapu-Lapu Award for his contributions in neutralizing leaders of militant factions.

In March this year, Brawner was inducted into the US Army War College International Fellows Hall of Fame, and during the same visit, he was conferred the Legion of Merit – Degree of Commander for his exceptional service as the Commanding General of the Philippine Army, ensuring its preparedness for all missions.

