Final preparations underway for President Marcos Jr.’s second SONA

The stage is set for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) as preparations reach their final stages.

Secretary General Reginald Velasco of the House of Representatives announced that all necessary arrangements for the upcoming event, scheduled for Monday, July 24, have been completed.

During a media interview with PNA, Velasco confirmed that “all preparations have been done, physical arrangements, security. We are confident that by Friday [July 21] everything will be all set because we will have a rehearsal.”

The House official added that the only remaining piece is the final guest list, which they expect to receive soon. Invitations have already been sent out, with an encouraging 90 percent positive response from guests, including Vice President Sara Duterte, former President Joseph Estrada, and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

In anticipation of the event, a rehearsal will be conducted, focusing on technical aspects. However, it is important to note that President Marcos will not be present for the rehearsal.

To ensure the event’s security and smooth operations, the House complex will be locked down starting Thursday, July 20, limiting access to individuals not involved in the SONA preparations.

For traffic management, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has put in place a comprehensive plan.

MMDA Acting Chairperson Atty. Don Artes revealed that 1,354 personnel will manage vehicular and pedestrian traffic, assist in emergency response, conduct road and sidewalk clearing operations, support crowd control, monitor traffic flow, and collaborate with Task Force SONA 2023, the Philippine National Police, Quezon City Police District, Presidential Security Group, and the Quezon City government to ensure a peaceful and orderly SONA.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has issued Executive Order No. 23, suspending classes in all levels of both private and public schools in Quezon City to accommodate the President’s SONA at the Batasang Pambansa Complex. While most classes are in vacation mode, Belmonte recognized that some summer classes might be affected during road closures on Monday.

