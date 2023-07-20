Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Farm in Portugal allows pigs to go on Maternity Leave

Alentajano Pigs

A farm in Portugal’s Alentejo region has implemented an innovative maternity system – for pigs!

As reported by Euronews, Herdade S. Luís, nestled in the picturesque hills of Alentejo, is garnering global attention for its cutting-edge approach to animal welfare.

The farm’s black Iberian pigs enjoy a unique privilege as expectant mothers.

Pregnant pigs are thoughtfully taken to huts under oak trees, providing them with a tranquil environment before and after giving birth.

pigs

This maternity leave practice reflects the farm’s commitment to animal welfare, enhancing the overall well-being of the pigs.

Farm owner Francisco Alves shared that his trailblazing initiative was introduced by his father.

Additionally, the farm’s regenerative grazing techniques are gaining attention for promoting soil health and producing higher-quality food.

No chemicals or ploughing are used, and electric fencing is employed to manage the movement of animals. Grazing multiple species together improves pasture efficiency and reduces the need for medications, benefiting both the environment and the animals.

“It’s a very rich ecosystem, where biodiversity is maintained but at the same time it’s a productive system,” says Teresa Pinto-Correia, a professor at the University of Évora focusing on rural landscapes and agricultural systems.

The pure-bred Alentejano pig in Portugal thrives in the ideal conditions of cork and holm oaks. With no cross-breeding, their hereditary trait integrates more fat into muscles, resulting in mottled, succulent meat.

Kept freely for 18-24 months, they daily feast on acorns, gaining 1kg/day until reaching 160kg, thanks to the rich oleic acids in the acorns that enhance the meat’s exceptional flavor and aroma.

