DMW confirms one Filipino in death row in Saudi Arabia

Staff Report5 hours ago

Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said that they are now coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs over the case of an overseas Filipino worker convicted to death in Saudi Arabia.

“We’re talking to the DFA about this particular case,” Cacdac said.

“Yes, we’re aware of this case. We’re talking, coordinating with DFA on this matter and we are reaching out to the family as well,” he added.

Cacdac did not expound on the alleged request of the victim’s family of 30 million Saudi riyals as blood money.

Based on the latest data of the Department of Foreign Affairs there are 83 Filipinos on death row abroad.

In other news, four overseas Filipino workers or OFWs detained in Saudi Arabia have been released and now back in the Philippines.

The DMW thanked the Saudi government for granting pardon to the four OFWs who were imprisoned for years over cases of debt.

The OFWs were former airconditioner technician, a trailer driver, and as a merchandiser in Saudi Arabia.

“They incurred debts and very unfortunate na tumagal sila sa kulungan. Eventually, and that’s why were thankful to the Saudi government, nakita rin nila ‘yung panahon na kailangan na silang i-release,” DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said in a media briefing.

