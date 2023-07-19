UAE declares paid holiday for Islamic New Year

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that employees working in the private sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will enjoy a paid day off on Friday, July 21.

This decision, in line with a Cabinet Resolution on official holidays, aims to commemorate the Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, which marks the beginning of the year 1445H in the Islamic lunar calendar.

The declaration of this paid day off means that people across the UAE can look forward to a refreshing three-day weekend. The government’s decision applies to employees in the private sector, acknowledging the significance of this annual event in the Islamic calendar.

The Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, holds great importance for Muslims worldwide as it marks the beginning of a fresh lunar year.

The majority of Muslims consider the first day of the month of Muharram as the commencement of the Islamic year. Muharram, the first month of the Hijri calendar, coincides with the start of the New Islamic Year 1445 in 2023.

During this time, Muslims engage in various activities such as prayer, reflection, and spending time with family. It is also a period of mourning for some Muslims, as it commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. The Hijri New Year serves as a time for introspection and renewed dedication to faith.

Oman and Kuwait have also made special arrangements for the Islamic New Year. Oman has designated July 20 as its Hijri New Year holiday, while Kuwait has granted a two-day holiday on July 19 and 20.