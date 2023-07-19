Supreme Court reaffirms dismissal of ill-gotten wealth case of Marcos family 

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the dismissal made by the Sandiganbayan on the forfeiture case against the ill-gotten wealth of former President Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda Marcos.

In a decision released on Wednesday, the high court said the cases were dismissed due to insufficiency of evidence.

The SC said that Marcos Sr. was accused of unlawfully withdrawing funds from the National Treasury, the Central Bank, and other financial institutions and transferring these funds to certain individuals who allegedly acted as dummies for the businesses of the Marcoses and in acquiring properties.

SC called out “intentional concealment of evidence.”

The high court also sided with Sandiganbayan’s exclusion of much of the evidence of the Republic of PH (Presidential Commission on Good Government) because they were either concealed during discovery or were mere photocopies.

The high court said this is “intentional concealment of evidence.”