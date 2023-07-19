Singapore is world’s most powerful passport for 2023, UAE ranks 12th 

Singapore is this year’s most powerful passport according to the latest Henley Passport Index. Singapore’s passport allows visa-free entry to 192 destinations.

Singapore also dethroned Japan which slid to third place in this year’s ranking. Japan held the top spot in the last five years.

Germany, Italy, and Spain ranked second most powerful passports while Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweeden joined Japan in third place.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is in 12th place, the highest among Middle East nations with 179 visa-free destinations.

The Philippines on the other hand is at 74th place with only 66 countries.

Henley’s ranking tracks data from the International Air Transport Association.

“With historical data spanning 18 years, the Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum,” the passport index said on its website.