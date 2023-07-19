Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Singapore is world’s most powerful passport for 2023, UAE ranks 12th 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Singapore is this year’s most powerful passport according to the latest Henley Passport Index. Singapore’s passport allows visa-free entry to 192 destinations.

Singapore also dethroned Japan which slid to third place in this year’s ranking. Japan held the top spot in the last five years.

Germany, Italy, and Spain ranked second most powerful passports while Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweeden joined Japan in third place.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is in 12th place, the highest among Middle East nations with 179 visa-free destinations.

The Philippines on the other hand is at 74th place with only 66 countries.

Henley’s ranking tracks data from the International Air Transport Association.

“With historical data spanning 18 years, the Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum,” the passport index said on its website.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

picpa2

In the Know: Highlights from PICPA Dubai’s VAT and CIT Seminar

12 mins ago
hipon

‘Lumalaki na ang ulo’ Ogie Diaz says on Herlene Budol’s attitude

33 mins ago
TFT NEWS sheikh hamdan

Dubai Crown Prince conquers toughest trek: Yosemite’s half dome hike, shares video on Instagram

42 mins ago
WZ 19 August 1780

The world’s oldest national newspaper, prints final daily edition after 320 years

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button