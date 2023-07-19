PH sets contingency plans for 3-day transport strike during Marcos’ SONA

The Inter-Agency Task Force Monitoring Team has announced that contingency plans are in place for the upcoming three-day transport strike scheduled to begin on July 24, which coincides with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

During an inter-agency meeting held at the MMDA Head Office in Pasig City, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra, MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, and MMDA General Manager Usec. Procopio Lipana chaired the discussion with government agencies and Metro Manila traffic bureau heads. The meeting aimed to ensure that the commuting public would not be inconvenienced by the transport strike and to establish traffic and security management measures for the SONA.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Guevarra commended the inter-agency members for their collaborative efforts in addressing potential issues. The measures discussed included dispatching rescue vehicles to assist affected passengers and monitoring weather conditions on the day of the President’s SONA.

“We request the LGUs to cooperate with the single dispatching system of the rescue assets at the MMDA Command Center on the day itself. During the last transport strike, we were able to monitor through the CCTV cameras the convergence of rallyists and can easily call the PNP to maintain peace and order,” Guevarra stated.

On the other hand, Artes emphasized that the team is well-prepared due to the best practices and lessons learned from the previous transport strike in March. He highlighted the success in addressing the needs of the riding public during that time, thanks to the unified efforts of government agencies and the 17 Metro Manila local government units.

The newly inaugurated MMDA Communications and Command Center at the MMDA Head Office in Pasig City will serve as the hub for inter-agency monitoring and maintaining order on affected routes.

Lipana stated that a central dispatch of rescue units will be implemented to assist stranded passengers, allowing other transport groups and drivers not participating in the strike to continue their services and earn income.

“Inter-agencies are prepared to take necessary measures on the affected routes; monitoring and coordination with the LGUs are necessary. Each national and local agency is ready to provide rescue units or vehicles to assist the riding public in case possible passengers build up,” Lipana explained.

An inventory of assets has been prepared to facilitate quick dispatching of rescue vehicles based on the situation on the ground. The MMDA is prepared to deploy rescue vehicles as needed.

Atty. Zona Russet Tamayo, regional director of the LTFRB Regional Franchising and Regulatory Office for the National Capital Region, will coordinate with transport groups not participating in the strike.

The Philippine National Police-National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will deploy the PNP Reaction Team, positioned strategically to respond to incidents of harassment. Any untoward incidents should be reported to the Command Center.

Representatives from NCRPO, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Office of Civil Defense, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic, the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, and other concerned agencies attended the inter-agency meeting.

Earlier, transport operators from the “Magnificent 7” group made a commitment to MMDA officials that they would not participate in the transport strike planned by the Manibela group from July 24 to 26, in protest of the PUV modernization program.