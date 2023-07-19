In the Know: Highlights from PICPA Dubai’s VAT and CIT Seminar

“Two things are certain in life – death and tax.” And with this certainty, tax is a very hot and timely topic in the UAE, with CIT regulations becoming effective in 2023.

In order to be updated on the current tax regulations being implemented in the UAE, the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Dubai Chapter, in partnership with MBG, has conducted another Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Corporate Income TAX (CIT) seminar on 15th July 2023 held in Novotel Al Barsha, Dubai.

The members of PICPA Dubai were invited to join the event which was specifically designed to provide the latest updates about the VAT and CIT, and give them insights on how to plan and implement their tax strategies and compliance for their organizations.

The seminar, consisting of two parts, featured resource speakers from our partner, MBG Corporate Services.

The first part, VAT updates, featured resource speaker Mr. Deepak Variyam, who has more than 14 years of experience in this field. He has also served more than 2 years in the UAE Tax Authority as Tax Auditor in Compliance and Enforcement Department. Mr. Variyam presented during the seminar the overview and latest VAT developments, which include the key changes in VAT legislation, VAT prediction in the next 5 years, and VAT deliberations under the UAE Corporate Income Tax.

The second part, Corporate Income Tax, also featured a key resource speaker from MBG, Mr. Amit Sachdev, the CEO of MBG Corporate Services handling corporate tax and legal matters. Mr. Sachdev, a Chartered Accountant, has 23+ years of experience across the domains of tax laws, accounting, foreign investment, foreign exchange controls regulations, and corporate and business laws. In the seminar, he discussed the salient points of corporate tax regulations with a focus on the free zone perspective.

This seminar was given free to PICPA Dubai members and attendees as a continuation of the learning series from the PICPA Dubai Annual General Assembly held last 17th June 2023 in Shangri La Hotel, Dubai.

Due to the members’ requests, and since the leaders of the organization received a number of good feedback about this, PICPA Dubai and MBG decided to provide a separate session for tax and to have a more focused seminar where members can also bring up their concerns and clarifications about the VAT and CIT applications in their organizations.

The seminar was a great success and was attended by seventy-eight (78) PICPA Dubai members as part of their continuing professional education and in keeping themselves updated, competent, and skilled in matters of taxation in their respective organizations.