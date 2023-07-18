What makes the HUAWEI MatePad Air the Best Flagship Tablet in the UAE

Smartphones and laptops are useful devices, but sometimes we do prefer something bigger and more capable than a smartphone, but smaller and more portable than a laptop. That’s why people love tablets. They are great tools for light office tasks like responding to emails and making presentations, to sketching, gaming, and watching movies.

The newly launched HUAWEI MatePad Air is a powerful productivity companion that can do more than just entertain you. With it, you can work and study from anywhere. It is stylish, powerful, and versatile and comes with professional office software, excellent notetaking experience, and a host of smart features that make it a joy to use anytime, anywhere.

Stunning and Smooth 144 Hz HUAWEI FullView Display

Screen quality is the key factor to consider when buying a new tablet. The HUAWEI MatePad Air has an 11.5-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with a resolution of 2800 x 1840 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio, offering a larger display area than a typical 16:10 screen. This makes the tablet ideal for both office tasks and entertainment. It is also the first Huawei tablet to support a maximum screen refresh rate of 144 Hz. It provides a seamless viewing experience as you scroll through webpages and files, with minimal smearing or frame freezing. In addition, the tablet works seamlessly with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation), reducing latency to almost zero when handwriting or sketching.

Pro-level office productivity with PC-Level experience

It is now commonplace for people to work on a tablet. The main reason for this is that tablets like the HUAWEI MatePad Air now offer desktop apps that people usually rely on for work. The MatePad Air makes it even more compelling with features like window hovering, window zooming, touch interactions, and keyboard and mouse support.

The Smart Magnetic Keyboard for HUAWEI MatePad Air is also very convenient to use with features such as magnetic pairing, seamless charging, intuitive voice input, and more than 40 shortcut key combinations. You can also detach the keyboard easily, making it ideal for a variety of different scenarios.

You also get some handy apps like HUAWEI Notes, which is a professional notetaking app developed by Huawei. And it comes with a host of enhanced features, designed to work hand-in-hand with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation). HUAWEI Notes offers a wide range of advanced capabilities, including split-screen notes, Colour Capture, 15x canvas zoom, touch-to-open Quick notes, and self-developed brushes and pressure-sensitive eraser, to make note-taking a breeze. Multi-tasking is also made easy with split-screen notes, Multi-Window, and multi-segment recording.

Super Device: Easier Cross-device Interactions

The MatePad Air offers a whole new level of Super Device experience. The SuperHub makes Cross-device content editing a breeze without the need for a third-party app. This feature eliminates barriers between your devices, so that you can copy and paste a bunch of images, videos, and even text by a simple drag-and-drop operation.

The tablet can serve as a hub, effortlessly connecting to a PC with a simple drag. Once connected, it can transform into a secondary display for the PC and seamlessly work with the keyboard and mouse. This lets you edit files on one screen while browsing reference documents or attending an online meeting on the other. Furthermore, with drag-and-drop file sharing between the PC and tablet, you can be even more productive and multi-task like a champ.

Iconic Design

HUAWEI MatePad Air inherits the iconic industrial design of the previous HUAWEI MatePad products and also the Frosting Process on high-end flagship products. This process combines nanoscale optical silver paste and UV transfer printing to create a stunning body texture that reflects light and colour in unique ways, while also being fingerprint resistant, smooth to touch and scratch-resistant. The tablet is just 6.4 mm thick and 508 g weight, which is remarkably thin and light for a 11.5-inch tablet. Moreover, with a hidden antenna and flat surface design, the tablet takes minimalism to new heights.

Flagship Performance

HUAWEI MatePad Air strikes the perfect balance between sleek design and long-lasting battery life, boasting an impressive 8300 mAh battery within its lightweight and compact body. It supports continuous local 1080p HD video playback for up to 12 hours. HUAWEI MatePad Air also comes with the 40 W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which can be a real help when under high-intensity workloads. Moreover, the HUAWEI MatePad Air uses the same chipset as Huawei’s flagship tablet, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro, which further bolsters its performance credentials.

In short, if you are a student or professional with big dreams and ideas and want to grow your skills and balance work and well-being, then the new HUAWEI MatePad Air is the right tablet for you.

The HUAWEI MatePad Air with HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard at a price of AED 2,099. Alongside, also available in the UAE – the new HUAWEI MatePad 11.5” with HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard at a price AED 1,299. Both tablets will be available in Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores, and across select retailers in the UAE starting July 27th with gifts worth of AED 868 including HUAWEI 2nd Gen M-Pencil and more.