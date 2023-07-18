Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RTVM to handle Marcos 2nd SONA

Courtesy: RTVM/Facebook

Radio Television Malacañang or RTVM will handle the production of President Bongbong Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco did not elaborate on whether Paul Soriano will still be the director for this year’s SONA.

Soriano is the presidential adviser for creative communications.

“The RTVM will take care of it,” Velasco told reporters.

“The RTVM will take care of it. They have veterans there, and we were told na kayang kaya nila ‘yan,” Velasco added.

”These RTVM people…in all the events where the President is the main guest or the keynote speaker, they provided coverage, so they already know what to do. That is the information we got,” Velasco explained.

The House official said they were just informed about Soriano not directing the SONA.

“It is the prerogative of the Office of the President and the Presidential Communications Office. That is the only information we got,” Velasco said.

The Batasang Pambansa will be on lockdown beginning July 20.

“In terms of preparation, we are 95%, including physical arrangements and security. All invitations have been sent and we are just waiting for the final guest list of offices. We hope to get it by today,” Velasco said.

