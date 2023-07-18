PH gov’t launches eReport, eLGU systems to report crime, emergencies

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has led the launch of the new People’s Feedback Mechanism (eReport) and Electronic Local Government Unit (eLGU) Systems on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The event, held at the President’s Hall of Malacañan Palace in Manila, was attended by officials from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

These systems are considered “vital components” of the eGov PH Super App, a mobile application that integrates various government services into a single platform, aiming to provide citizens with easy access to government assistance.

The eReport is an interoperable system linked to the Philippine National Police’s iReport, a Crime Response Management System, and the Bureau of Fire Protection’s Fire Response Management System.

Through this system, the public can use their mobile devices to connect with the respective departments and report criminal activities, fire incidents, and other emergency situations in real-time.

On the other hand, the eLGU covers a wide range of local government services, including business permit licensing, notice of violations, community tax, health certificates, local civil registry, business tax, and real property tax.

Developed in collaboration with ARTA (Anti-Red Tape Authority), the eLGU aims to streamline local government transactions and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy.

During the launch, Marcos called on all government agencies to work with the DICT in integrating their services into the eGov PH Super App.

“We now live in a world where technology is occupying a vital and important part of our existence. Let us embrace it and see the good it can do for our society,” Marcos stated in his speech.