Marcos shrugs off concerns that Maharlika fund will be used to purchase luxury cars, yachts

President Bongbong Marcos laughed off concerns that the Maharlika Investment Fund will be used to purchase luxury cars or yachts.

Marcos also explained why the fund for Maharlika could not go to other agricultural projects or government programs directly.

“I would hear some people commenting, ‘hindi ba pag may pera tayong ganyan, may pondo tayong ganyan, dapat ilagay yan sa agrikultura, ilagay yan sa infrastructure, dapat ilagay yan sa energy development?’ Nanonood ako ng television sabi ko, syempre kinakausap ko yung TV, ‘saan nyo kaya iniisip na ilalagay yan? Bibili kami ng magagarang kotse? Bibili kami ng malaking yate? Iyan ba yung iniisip niyo?,” Marcos said.

“It makes me laugh because that is so far from the truth. That is precisely where we are going to put this money. That is precisely where we are going to apply this money. All those critical sectors that have been left behind, all those crucial sectors that have to adjust to the new economy, the new global economy, those are the pressure points that we will apply the fund on,” Marcos added.

The MIF will tap some state assets for investment ventures to generate additional public funds. Marcos said that the creation of a sovereign wealth fund is a bold step towards the country’s meaningful economic transformation.

“For the first time in the history of the Philippines, we now have a sovereign wealth fund designed to drive economic development,” Marcos said.

“Through the fund we will leverage on a small fraction of the considerable but underutilized investable funds of the government and stimulate the economy without the disadvantage of adding additional fiscal and debt burden,” he added.

Marcos also assured the public that the MIF will be independent and will be free from politics.

“Let us make sure that these are professionals. Let us make sure that the decisions that are being made for the fund are not political decisions that are financial decisions because that is what the fund is,” Marcos said.

The chief executive said that should the MIF succeed, the government can fund infrastructure projects without incurring debt.

“It is a crucial undertaking, it will support our overall goal of six and a half to eight percent gross domestic product growth in the medium term, and through the fund we will accelerate the implementation of the 194 National Economic and Development Authority board-approved flagship infra projects,” Marcos said.

“At its core, the MIF carries the dreams and aspirations of the Filipino people, our citizens who strive for a better future for themselves, their loved ones and their communities,” he added.