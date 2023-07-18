Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA says no foul play seen in OFW death in Hong Kong based on initial probe

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that based on the initial investigation of Hong Kong authorities, there were no signs of foul play in the death of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) found floating in the river.

“For now, wala naman pong foul play, wala naman pong person of interest thus far,” DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said in a public briefing.

Cortes said that they are still waiting for the official report of the Hong Kong government on the incident.

The body of the OFW – identified in previous reports as a Filipino woman – was found near the Tsing Yi public pier after being reported as missing for days.

Cortes said that the remains of the OFW will be repatriated after Hong Kong police release details on the cause of death.

The DFA and the Migrant Workers Department are now in touch with the OFW family.

