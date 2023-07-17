UAE summer: Temperature crosses 50°C for the first time

The UAE is currently experiencing an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures soaring past the 50ºC mark this summer. The National Centre of Meteorology has reported that Bada Dafas, located in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi, recorded a scorching 50.1°C for two consecutive days — Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.

In recent days, the UAE has been grappling with rising temperatures, accompanied by partly cloudy weather and moderate winds, as noted by the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology. On Sunday, both Abu Dhabi and Dubai reached 46°C, with respective lows of 34°C and 35°C.

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 50.1 درجة مئوية في بدع دعفس (منطقة الظفرة) الساعة 14:45 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.

.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 50.1°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/1AeUlDgBsT — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMUAE) July 16, 2023

Amidst this extreme weather, medical professionals in the UAE have issued advisories to safeguard residents’ health. They strongly recommend staying indoors during peak heat hours and minimizing direct sun exposure. To prevent electrolyte loss, staying well-hydrated is emphasized.

Residents are also urged to avoid engaging in outdoor activities under direct sunlight and to protect themselves by wearing sunscreen and sunglasses. Wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing is advised to cope better with the current climatic conditions.

In response to the oppressive heat, the UAE’s ‘Midday Break’ initiative has been in effect since June 15. This initiative prohibits work in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12:30pm to 3pm. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) enforces the initiative to protect employees from working during the most intense heat of the summer.

Non-compliance with the ‘Midday Break’ initiative carries significant penalties. Employers found violating the ban face fines of AED5,000 per worker. For those who force multiple workers to work during the banned hours, the maximum fine amount is AED50,000.

However, this heat is not confined to the UAE alone. Around the world, tens of millions of people are grappling with dangerously high temperatures on Sunday. Several regions in the United States, Europe, and Asia are witnessing record-breaking heat forecasts, raising concerns about the impact of climate change on extreme weather events globally.