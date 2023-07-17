Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PBBM on upcoming SONA: ‘We have made significant progress’

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

Courtesy: RTVM/Facebook

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Monday that his upcoming second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24 will serve as a performance report for the Filipino people.

In a PNA report, Marcos expressed his intention to discuss the programs and projects mentioned in his previous address, highlighting the accomplishments achieved and reviewing the remaining tasks.

“That’s what I want to explain to the people — that we have made significant progress. We can see the difference now not only in terms of how the system works, how the government works,” Marcos stated during the MoA signing on the establishment of “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” held in Pampanga.

“It’s really very simple. It’s just a performance report for Filipinos to see – sa dami ng mga pronouncements, sa dami ng mga salita, kung ito ba ay talagang may kabuluhan o salita lamang,” Marcos added.

He also emphasized his desire for Filipinos to understand the substantial progress in the Philippines, particularly how the country is perceived by the international community.

“It is also in how we are now seen or judged in the international community. That’s equally important,” he added.

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

