PBBM on upcoming SONA: ‘We have made significant progress’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Monday that his upcoming second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24 will serve as a performance report for the Filipino people.

In a PNA report, Marcos expressed his intention to discuss the programs and projects mentioned in his previous address, highlighting the accomplishments achieved and reviewing the remaining tasks.

“That’s what I want to explain to the people — that we have made significant progress. We can see the difference now not only in terms of how the system works, how the government works,” Marcos stated during the MoA signing on the establishment of “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” held in Pampanga.

“It’s really very simple. It’s just a performance report for Filipinos to see – sa dami ng mga pronouncements, sa dami ng mga salita, kung ito ba ay talagang may kabuluhan o salita lamang,” Marcos added.

He also emphasized his desire for Filipinos to understand the substantial progress in the Philippines, particularly how the country is perceived by the international community.

“It is also in how we are now seen or judged in the international community. That’s equally important,” he added.