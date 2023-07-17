BI warns of illegal recruitment scheme targeting former OFWs

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reported on Monday a recurring illegal recruitment scheme that victimizes former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, a 37-year-old Filipina was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last July 13 when attempted to board a Philippine Airlines flight bound for Doha, Qatar, with a layover in Dubai.

After the immigration officers requested verification of the victim’s documents with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), they found discrepancies with the documents and withheld clearance for her departure.

A BI personnel further investigated the case, revealing that the woman was illegally recruited to work as a household service worker in Dubai.

She claimed not to have a confirmed employer yet, and her documents would supposedly be processed upon arrival in the foreign country.

In a Facebook post, Tansingco said: “The modus operandi of these unscrupulous individuals involves using the records of legitimate contracts to facilitate their departure under false pretenses, while actually redirecting them to work illegally in a different country.”

Moreover, the BI also reported a similar case last July 12 at the NAIA Terminal 1, where a female OFW claimed she was a returning worker to Riyadh, and is merely transiting via Dubai.

According to authorities, records indicated that she has been recruited through a similar modus, through an advertisement she saw on Tiktok.

The case has been turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for legal action against the recruiters responsible for the said scheme.

“This incident serves as a reminder to all returning OFWs to exercise caution, and be vigilant in their dealings with recruiters,” Tansingco stated. “The BI and the DMW already has an integrated system, hence it would be very easy for us to identify the legitimacy of presented clearances,” he added.