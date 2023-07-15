WEMART celebrates anniversary with big promos and exciting raffle draws!

WEMART, our favorite Asian gourmet supermarket, invites UAE residents to join in the fun as they celebrate their anniversary with special promotions, exciting raffle draws, and lots of surprises in store!

With many years operating in the country, WEMART gives back to their beloved customers with giveaways just by shopping.

From July 15 to 23, WEMART’s Summer Carnival Shopping will offer a BUY 1 GET 1 promotion and other great deals on your favorite grocery items such as Asian snacks, various sauces, and condiments, frozen goods, noodles, drinks, a selection of fruits and vegetables, home appliances, and other kitchen necessities.

And the fun does not stop there — customers who spend AED88 or more will get the chance to participate and win in a raffle draw from July 22 to 23!

Below are the prizes that await you:

Grand Prize: AED 2000 gift cards (5 copies)

1st Prize: AED 888 gift cards (10 copies)

2nd Prize: AED 666 gift cards (18 copies)

3rd Prize: AED 188 gift cards (88 copies)

Participating Award: Canned Wanglaoji (310ml) (8888 cans)

Whether you’re a loyal customer or someone new to the WEMART experience, this anniversary celebration is not to be missed. Take advantage of the incredible promotions, indulge in the flavors of Asia, and have the chance to win amazing prizes.

Hurry and make your way to WEMART’s nearest branch to join in the festivities! Celebrate with WEMART as they continue to provide us with a fresh, high-quality, and delectable range of Asian products.

