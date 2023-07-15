“Stop escorting relatives to be victimized,” urges BI Commissioner Tansingco

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued a plea to families of aspiring overseas workers, urging them to refrain from escorting their relatives into the clutches of scam syndicates.

Tansingco’s statement came in response to the recent arrival of repatriates from Myanmar on July 13 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1. These individuals had been coerced into working as online scammers in Myanmar, enduring hunger, physical abuse, and threats.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Tansingco stated, “This is already kidnapping and forced labor. What’s happening now is some of the worst kinds of trafficking we’ve seen. Apart from being trafficked and forced to work, they are made to become scammers as well.”

The group of victims consisted of four females and four males, all in their 20s and 30s. Shockingly, Tansingco revealed that five of the eight victims were accompanied by family members under the guise of going abroad for a vacation.

Tansingco appealed to families to prioritize the safety of their loved ones and ensure they don’t become vulnerable to these illegal syndicates. He emphasized, “Let us protect our families and not expose them to danger. We’ve witnessed many of our fellow citizens fall victim to these syndicates, so let us not become instruments that put them in jeopardy.”

After immigration clearance, the victims received assistance from the NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

