President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. implements “Bagong Pilipinas” brand of governance

6 hours ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has mandated the adoption of the “Bagong Pilipinas” brand of governance and leadership campaign, characterized by a principled, accountable, and dependable government.

This move was announced by Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil, who shared that President Marcos issued a memorandum circular on July 3, 2023, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

According to the memo, the Bagong Pilipinas campaign will be an integral part of the government’s branding and communication strategy.

The President emphasized that this administration is committed to implementing an all-inclusive plan for economic and social transformation, aiming to secure a promising future for the nation.

President Marcos described Bagong Pilipinas as the overarching theme of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership.

