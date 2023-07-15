Marcos administration prioritizes job creation and MSME support in the Philippines

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to assisting Filipinos and improving their standard of living. During a recent event in Northern Samar, the President emphasized that the administration’s top priority is providing support to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“We are here to ensure that those who have suffered, particularly those heavily impacted who have depleted their savings and had to close their businesses, can get back on their feet. These are the people we want to help because they are the backbone of our economy—the small businesses, the MSMEs,” President Marcos stated.

The President expressed his desire to revitalize and revive the MSME sector while assuring cooperatives of government aid. He personally oversaw the distribution of assistance from various government agencies, including the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

As the concurrent Agriculture Secretary, President Marcos witnessed the turnover of several agricultural equipment and livelihood projects. He also provided certified rice seeds, hybrid rice seeds, fertilizer discount vouchers, and financial assistance to farmer-beneficiaries in Northern Samar.

Additionally, assistance from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources was distributed, including fishing devices, seaweed farm implements, fingerlings, and feeds for tilapia production. Donations such as fiberglass boats, crablets, formulated feeds, and abaca mother block nurseries were also given to the local government units.

Furthermore, the President extended financial aid to distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), provided scholarships to their dependents, and offered medical and bereavement assistance to beneficiaries. He also attended the “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” event in Catarman, where farmers and fisherfolk were able to directly sell their agri-fishery products to consumers.

Under the Marcos administration, numerous Kadiwa activities have been conducted, resulting in substantial sales and benefiting millions of households, farmers’ cooperatives, and agri-fishery enterprises.

President Marcos also visited a job fair organized by DOLE in Barangay Dalakit, Catarman, where local employers offered 328 job vacancies. The fair featured special services provided by DTI, DA, and other government agencies.

According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), as of May 2023, the employment rate in the country has risen to 48.26 million Filipinos, an increase of 2.18 million compared to the same period last year.