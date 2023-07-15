Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW conducts successful pilot testing of virtual Overseas Jobs Fair

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has introduced a virtual overseas jobs fair, marking a game-changing development in the recruitment process.

Secretary Susan Ople, in a recent Facebook post, announced the institutionalization of an Online Jobs Fair for Overseas Employment, which started with its pilot testing last Friday.

The DMW Pre-Employment and Government Placement Bureau will oversee this transformative initiative.

During the pilot testing, five land-based recruitment agencies and one manning agency actively participated, offering a remarkable 1,579 approved job orders in sectors like healthcare, hospitality, construction, and management roles.

To apply for overseas positions, interested individuals can visit the official DMW website at www.dmw.gov.ph.

By following the simple steps outlined under Online Services, e-Registration, and Let’s go icons, applicants gain access to the JOBFAIR section and can participate in the DMW’s monthly JobFair.

With this innovative approach, the DMW aims to enhance convenience and accessibility for job seekers.

Read: Marcos wants OECs free for OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS alvin dream pathway successful client 1

Dream Pathway makes Canadian dream a reality for couple through Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program

3 hours ago
The Filipino Times summer weather hot temperature 1

NASA reports June 2023 as hottest June on record

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 07 14 at 5.08.58 PM

Kai Sotto makes highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut

13 hours ago
The Filipino Times Filipino politician Geraldine Roman 1

Transgender lawmaker Geraldine Roman to Pura Luka Vega: Don’t use gender card here 

14 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button