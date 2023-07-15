DMW conducts successful pilot testing of virtual Overseas Jobs Fair

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has introduced a virtual overseas jobs fair, marking a game-changing development in the recruitment process.

Secretary Susan Ople, in a recent Facebook post, announced the institutionalization of an Online Jobs Fair for Overseas Employment, which started with its pilot testing last Friday.

The DMW Pre-Employment and Government Placement Bureau will oversee this transformative initiative.

During the pilot testing, five land-based recruitment agencies and one manning agency actively participated, offering a remarkable 1,579 approved job orders in sectors like healthcare, hospitality, construction, and management roles.

To apply for overseas positions, interested individuals can visit the official DMW website at www.dmw.gov.ph.

By following the simple steps outlined under Online Services, e-Registration, and Let’s go icons, applicants gain access to the JOBFAIR section and can participate in the DMW’s monthly JobFair.

With this innovative approach, the DMW aims to enhance convenience and accessibility for job seekers.