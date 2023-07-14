UNAIDS Report: Ending AIDS possible by 2030 with political will and investment

In a new report released by the United Nations (UN) on Thursday, it is stated that acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) can be eradicated by 2030, with a clear path outlined towards its end.

According to the report published by UNAIDS, an estimated 39 million people worldwide were living with HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) in 2022.

The report further reveals that approximately 1.3 million individuals became newly infected with HIV, and tragically, 630,000 lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses.

UNAIDS emphasized that ending AIDS is both a political and financial decision, asserting that countries and leaders who have committed to this goal are already achieving remarkable results.

The report highlights that significant progress has been made in countries and regions that have made substantial financial investments, particularly in eastern and southern Africa, where new HIV infections have decreased by 57 percent since 2010.

However, the report also draws attention to concerning trends in Asia and the Pacific, where almost a quarter (23 percent) of new HIV infections were recorded. In some countries within these regions, new infections are rising at an alarming rate. Eastern Europe, central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa have also experienced steep increases in new HIV infections.

The primary drivers behind these trends, according to the report, are the lack of accessible HIV prevention services for marginalized and key populations, as well as the barriers imposed by punitive laws and social discrimination.

Angeli Achrekar, Assistant Secretary General and Deputy Executive Director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), expressed concerns about achieving the end of AIDS by 2030, stating, “There is a definite threat to achieving the end of AIDS by 2030 if we do not address the gaps among all populations.”

The report additionally cautions that ending AIDS will not happen automatically. It reveals that approximately 9.2 million individuals are still not receiving treatment, including 660,000 children living with HIV.

To successfully combat the AIDS epidemic, the report emphasizes the need to increase political will and invest in a sustainable response to HIV. This entails prioritizing evidence-based HIV prevention and treatment, integrating health systems, implementing non-discriminatory laws, promoting gender equality, and empowering community networks.

The report concludes by urging governments, leaders, and stakeholders to seize the opportunity to end AIDS by implementing these crucial measures and directing resources where they are most needed. By doing so, the global community can strive towards achieving the ambitious goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030.