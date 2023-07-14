Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Office in UAE to close for Islamic New Year

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

In response to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) recent declaration of an extended weekend in honor of the Islamic New Year, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai have announced their closure. Filipinos residing in the UAE are advised to take note of these temporary closures in observance of the Islamic (Al Hijiri) New Year.

As the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman gear up for extended weekends to mark the Hijri New Year, Filipinos in the UAE will be affected by the temporary closure of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the MWO in Dubai on 21 July 2023 (Friday).

The Islamic New Year holds great significance for Muslims worldwide, and the UAE government has granted this special occasion a dedicated holiday.

The closure of the Philippine Embassy and MWO aligns with the UAE’s efforts to provide both its citizens and residents with an extended break to commemorate the start of the new lunar year.

During the closure, Filipinos are encouraged to plan their affairs accordingly and avail themselves of the necessary services and assistance in advance.

