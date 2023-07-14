Int’l passengers reminded to check-in 3 hours prior to flight – BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued a reminder to departing international passengers, urging them to check-in at least three hours prior to their scheduled flights.

The announcement comes in response to a recent viral complaint made by a male passenger who claimed to have missed his flight due to a secondary inspection.

Read: Immigration Bureau says traveler asked for 10 birth certificates have ‘multiple red flags’

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco clarified the matter, stating, “Upon verification with our systems, it was confirmed that the passenger in question had checked in only one hour and 27 minutes prior to the boarding time of his flight. He presented himself for primary inspection merely 12 minutes before boarding time.”

Tansingco emphasized the importance of allowing sufficient time for check-in procedures to avoid such inconveniences.

Secondary inspections are a standard security protocol conducted by the BI, particularly for passengers who may have exhibited cautionary indicators, in line with the BI’s role under the Department of Justice – Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking or IACAT.

Commissioner Tansingco assured the public that BI officers are trained to perform these inspections efficiently and with respect for passengers’ time while prioritizing the implementation of necessary security measures.

Expressing his gratitude, Commissioner Tansingco commended the airport authorities for their efforts in expanding the immigration area. Last year, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 operated with 26 counters.

However, thanks to the expansions carried out by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the number of working stations has now increased to 42.

Tansingco acknowledged that these improvements, along with the anticipated further expansion of the immigration area, will enable the BI to assign more immigration officers to cater to the needs of both arriving and departing passengers. This development aims to enhance the overall passenger experience and facilitate smoother operations at NAIA Terminal 3.

