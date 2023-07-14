Elon Musk launches new AI company “xAI” with ambitious mission

Elon Musk has officially announced the formation of a new artificial intelligence (AI) company called xAI. After months of anticipation, Musk’s venture aims to make significant strides in the field of AI, particularly as a competitor to ChatGPT.

With a team of twelve dedicated staff members, xAI is set to collaborate closely with Musk-led companies such as X (Twitter) and Tesla, along with other industry players, to advance their mission.

The company’s website boldly states its goal to “understand the true nature of the universe,” resonating with Musk’s previous statements regarding his AI ambitions.

While Musk was an early supporter of OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, he later criticized the implementation of safeguards designed to prevent biased or sexist responses from the chatbot. In December, he tweeted about the dangers of training AI to be “woke” and emphasized the importance of truthfulness.

In an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in April, Musk hinted at his plans for a new AI venture, mentioning a project named “TruthGPT.” He described it as a truth-seeking AI focused on comprehending the complexities of the universe.

Musk’s announcement of xAI comes amid his concerns about the potential destructive capabilities of AI and his call, along with other tech leaders, for a temporary halt to the unchecked AI race.

Although detailed information about xAI’s mission remains scarce, the company’s website indicates active recruitment efforts. Currently, the displayed team consists entirely of male staffers.

This new endeavor by Musk arrives at a critical juncture. Following Meta’s launch of the rival app “Threads” and its impressive 100 million sign-ups in under a week, Twitter, which Musk acquired for $44 billion, faces an uncertain future.

Concurrently, the platform has experienced reports of declining usage and dissatisfaction among users and advertisers due to staffing cuts, controversial policy changes, and provocative remarks.

