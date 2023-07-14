Dubai’s RTA warns against parking on the side of the road, imposes stricter penalties

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a warning against improper parking on the side of the road, citing concerns about the impact on comfort and safety for road users.

The alert was conveyed through social media on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of using designated public parking spaces to ensure convenience and contribute to the smooth flow of traffic in the Emirate.

The RTA’s message read, “Parking your vehicle in the wrong area, stopping abruptly or on the side of the road may affect the comfort and safety of road users in #Dubai! Use public parking spaces to park to ensure your comfort and contribute to enhancing the flow of movement in the Emirate. #RTA.”

In line with efforts to improve road safety and discipline, Dubai recently introduced new penalties and stricter rules for motorists. Violations of serious nature can now incur fines of up to AED50,000 ($13,600) and lead to deportation.

The RTA announced that a vehicle impounded for specific reasons will require a penalty payment of AED50,000 ($13,600) to secure its release. These reasons include riding recreational motorcycles on paved roads, reckless driving endangering people and property, jumping red lights, using fake or unlawful license plates, intentionally colliding with a police vehicle, and driving under the age of 18.

Vehicles impounded following an unauthorized road race will face a higher penalty of AED100,000 ($27,200) for release.

For lesser offenses, an impounded vehicle can be released upon payment of a fine of AED10,000 ($2,720). These offenses include modifications made to increase speed or noise, evading police, driving without license plates, and exceeding the permitted percentage of window tint.

According to the new traffic laws, Dubai Police also have the authority to seize a vehicle if its owner has accumulated more than AED6,000 ($1,630) in traffic fines. Additionally, non-UAE national drivers of heavy vehicles will face deportation if they drive through a red light.

To have an impounded vehicle released, the owner must wait for the minimum allotted time to expire, settle all fines as per the traffic file, address the violation, and fulfill any other conditions specified by Dubai Police.