Zubiri slams ‘blasphemous’ Ama Namin drag act, criminal case possible

Senate President Migz Zubiri condemns the recent viral drag performance featuring the ‘Lord’s Prayer’.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the extremely blasphemous and offensive video that has gone viral showing people in a club making a mockery of the Christian faith and disrespecting The Lord’s prayer,” Zubiri said in a statement.

The senator added the height of the misuse and abuse of our freedom of expression borders on criminal activity.

“In this case, a criminal charge can be filed under Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code, which punishes those who “offend any race or religion in the performance of obscene or indecent plays, scenes, acts or shows in theaters, fairs, or any other place. We urge the authorities to look into this matter,” Zubiri said.

“Nevertheless, this act merits condemnation not only by Christians but people of all religions whose practice of their faith should not be mocked for private gain or for a few theatrical laughs,” Zubiri added.

The senator added that they are tracing the venue. He also said that they are also studying the possible violations of law that was committed here.