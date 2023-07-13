Senate proposes VAT on Netflix, other digital services

The Senate is working towards passing a measure that would impose a value-added tax (VAT) on digital services such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

During the Kapihan sa Senado on Tuesday, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian stated that the move aims to collect up to P145 billion in VAT from 2024 to 2028. Gatchalian, chair of the Senate committee on ways and means, clarified that this is not a new tax measure but rather an effort to address existing gaps in the tax code.

The proposed VAT on digital services targets non-resident and foreign digital service providers. Currently, local digital services already pay a 12 percent VAT. Gatchalian highlighted the importance of leveling the playing field and ensuring that foreign companies contribute their fair share.

Several Southeast Asian nations and around 120 countries worldwide have already implemented VAT on foreign digital service providers. The House of Representatives approved a similar measure last year.

Gatchalian assured the public that imposing tax on foreign digital services would encourage better competition and ultimately lead to lower charges for consumers. He also stressed the need to clarify provisions in the law to enable the Bureau of Internal Revenue to collect VAT on digital transactions.

The government stands to earn substantial revenue from taxing non-resident digital service providers. The Department of Finance estimated that the Philippines could earn up to P145 billion from 2024 to 2028 if all providers comply with the tax or P77 billion if only 50 percent of them do so.

Meanwhile, the Senate is finalizing the measure and is eyed to be passed within the year, according to Gatchalian. The move is seen as an opportunity for the Philippines to catch up with other countries and create a level playing field in the digital services sector.