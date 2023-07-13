MTRCB says it will sanction shows, films featuring China’s 9-dash-line

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) said that it will not hesitate to sanction shows or films that will be featuring the nine-dash-line map of China.

The imaginary map was rejected by the 2016 Arbitral Award won by the Philippines.

The MTRCB made the statement after its released its decision to give the film ‘Barbie’ despite Vietnam’s decision to ban the film.

“Considering the context by which the cartoonish map of the character ‘Weird Barbie’ was portrayed in the film, the Review Committee is convinced that the contentious scene does not depict the ‘nine-dash-line’,” the MTRCB said.

“Instead, the map portrayed the route of the make-believe journey of Barbie from Barbie Land to the ‘real world,’ as an integral part of the story,” it added.

The MTRCB said it conducted two review sessions of the film and invited experts on the West Philippine Sea.

The board previously banned the films Abominable in 2019 and Uncharted in 2022 over scenes that showed the “nine-dash-line.”

“The Board sternly warns all filmmakers, producers, and distributors that it will not hesitate to sanction and/or ban films that exhibit the ‘nine-dash-line’ for being contrary to law,” the MTRCB said.