Marcos says new commuter railway project to benefit 800K commuters

President Bongbong Marcos expressed confidence that the South Commuter Railway Project will stand to benefit 800,000 commuters by 2029.

“As we hold the signing of Contract Packages S-01, S-03a, and S-03c, we continue to show the commitment to realizing the dream of a more efficient and inclusive public transportation system that every Filipino deserves,” Marcos said in a statement during the signing of two contracts for the project.

“With the signing of these three contract packages that cover a total of around 14.9 kilometers of at-grade and railway viaduct structures, we will be a step closer to our goal of serving around 800,000 commuters daily by 2029,” he added.

The chief executive said that the project may generate thousands of jobs.

“While that is the case, we must also recognize the plight of informal settler families who will be affected by the project as well as the disturbances that the construction of the NSCR system will cause,” Marcos said.

The President also appealed to the public for understanding for the short-term inconvenience the projects may bring.

“I know that it is our collective longing to create a society that works for the people and that will open bigger opportunities for our children,” Marcos said.